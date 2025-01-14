Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,967. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.