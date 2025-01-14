HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

