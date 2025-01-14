iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $69.75. 11,696,625 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

