Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 25475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Leonardo Trading Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
