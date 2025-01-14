Milestone Scientific Inc. Director Giandomenico Trombetta Resigns

On January 12, 2025, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) received a notification from Mr. Giandomenico Trombetta, a director of the company, regarding his immediate resignation from his position on the Board of Directors. Mr. Trombetta cited personal reasons for his departure, noting the urgency of attending to other pressing matters that prohibit him from fulfilling his responsibilities within the company.

Importantly, Mr. Trombetta clarified that his decision to step down from the board was not a result of any disagreements with Milestone Scientific Inc. or its board members concerning the company’s operations, financial matters, policies, or practices.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 12, 2025. The company states that this departure falls under Item 5.02, concerning the Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

While Mr. Trombetta’s resignation was for personal reasons, it is worth noting that it marks a change within the leadership of Milestone Scientific Inc. and will require appropriate measures to fill the vacancy on the board and ensure continuity in governance.

Regarding financial disclosures, the filing also included Exhibit 104, which is the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

For investors and stakeholders of Milestone Scientific Inc., this resignation signifies a notable development within the company’s management structure. The company, headquartered in Roseland, NJ, may now move forward with the requisite steps to address the vacancy created by Mr. Trombetta’s departure.

