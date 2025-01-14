Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 4,320 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.20.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

