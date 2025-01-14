Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 423,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,149. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

