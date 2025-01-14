Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.25. 8,953,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,121. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

