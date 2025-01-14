Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,314 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. 1,780,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,557. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

