Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 830.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 18.4 %

PDYNW traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $0.49. 215,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Palladyne AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

