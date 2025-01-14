Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,253,000 after buying an additional 192,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.52. 1,794,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,678. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $307.85 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average of $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

