Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,583,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DHR traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.83. 3,299,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,061. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.73. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.53 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

