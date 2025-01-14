Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 125,351 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 173,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 28,317,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,470,996. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

