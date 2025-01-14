PFW Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,421,000 after acquiring an additional 435,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

UBER stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,920,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,752,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

