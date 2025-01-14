Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Plato Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42.
About Plato Gold
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
