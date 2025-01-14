Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quest Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of Quest Critical Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 341,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,500. Quest Critical Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

