Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quest Critical Metals Price Performance
Shares of Quest Critical Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 341,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,500. Quest Critical Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
