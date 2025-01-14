RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of RADCOM worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

