RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RADCOM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RADCOM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.98.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.