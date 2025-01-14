Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of RVSN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 5,312,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,905,282. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Rail Vision Company Profile
