Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of RVSN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 5,312,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,905,282. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

