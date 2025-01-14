Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 309,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,650. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

