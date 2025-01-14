Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. 8,308,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,179,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

