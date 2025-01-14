Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821,050 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 9.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,794,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

