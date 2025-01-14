Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,948,000 after purchasing an additional 297,674 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 16,749,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

