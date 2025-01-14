Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.