Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 69.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the December 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 1.2 %

CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 540,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

