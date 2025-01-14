Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 69.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the December 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Trading Down 1.2 %
CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 540,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29.
About Cansortium
