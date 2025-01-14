Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 53.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
