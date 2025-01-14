Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 53.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.4 %

Cemtrex Company Profile

Shares of CETX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 41,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12,096.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

