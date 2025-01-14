Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Declines By 44.1%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

