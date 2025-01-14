Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 267.3%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

DWMNF remained flat at $31.08 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

