Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 267.3%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
DWMNF remained flat at $31.08 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Dowa Company Profile
