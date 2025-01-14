Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 38.4%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.
Metro Trading Up 0.2 %
MTRAF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Metro has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $67.07.
About Metro
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.