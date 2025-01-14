Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 38.4%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Metro Trading Up 0.2 %

MTRAF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Metro has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

