Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Declines By 77.8%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,858. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

