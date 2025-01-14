Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Declines By 71.4%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.92.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

