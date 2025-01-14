Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Declines By 71.4%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.92.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scinai Immunotherapeutics
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.