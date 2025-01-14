Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 87.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 2,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.