Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 148.8% in December

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,171. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
