Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $291,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,664,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,102. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

