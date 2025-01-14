Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $49.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 365,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 273,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,783. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

