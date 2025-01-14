Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,820,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.83. 1,177,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

