Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 69.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 34.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

