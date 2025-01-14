Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 19469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Uniserve Communications Stock Up 20.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Insider Activity

In other Uniserve Communications news, insider Michael Curt Scholz acquired 1,726,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,450.00. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

