United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.56 and last traded at $124.77. 572,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,050,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 106.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

