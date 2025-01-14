Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.3 %

VLOWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.61. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.