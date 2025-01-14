Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vallourec Stock Up 0.3 %
VLOWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.61. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
About Vallourec
