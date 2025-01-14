Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.54. 5,792,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

