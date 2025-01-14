VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 1,512.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VAT Group Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS VACNY traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 31,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,493. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.
VAT Group Company Profile
