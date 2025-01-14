VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Up 2,218.2% in December

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 2,218.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 3,656,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,792. VirExit Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

