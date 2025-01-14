Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,980,000. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 163,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,792,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,760,420. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

