130,774 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,917,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,073,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,261,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

