13,226 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,008,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

