4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 162,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,388. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About 4Front Ventures
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.