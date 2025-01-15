4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 162,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,388. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About 4Front Ventures

Featured Stories

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

