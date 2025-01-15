626 Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

