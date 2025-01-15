Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 115.0% in December

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the December 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 604,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,053. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
