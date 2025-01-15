Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 115.0% in December

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the December 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 604,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,053. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 231,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

