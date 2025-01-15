Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,597 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,528 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,979,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

