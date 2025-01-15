Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

IVW opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

